Attorney Shawn Trail, who represents Arrowheads Aerospace Museum, provided this statement to The Times on Dec. 6.
“About a year ago Chick-fil-A called my office and said they had reached out to the museum about purchasing the property and were directed to my office by Dr. Judy Worthington. I called Dr. Judy to find out what was going on. She told me she was not interested in moving the museum and (had) some outrageous price it would take for her to move the museum. I relayed that information to Chick-fil-A. When Dr. Judy passed away earlier this year, I was retained to probate her Estate. At that time I mentioned to the executor, Keith Nash, who is also the chairman of the museum board, the interest Chick-fil-A had in the location. I said I thought it could be a win-win for citizens of city/county and for the museum if the museum could move somewhere more manageable and Chick-fil-A be able to purchase the property. Mr. Nash agreed and only had the concern of the expense in moving museum property. I reached out to Chick-fil-A and they were still very interested. I then reached out to the county mayor and attorney to let them know about Chick-fil-A and the conversations I’d had. They seemed very excited to hear. A few weeks later I received a lawsuit where the county had sued the museum. I called Mr. Huskey to find out what was going on. He said it was filed at the request of the commissioners to make sure they were able to get the property back so they could sell to Chick-fil-A. I asked why that was necessary considering the museum had come to the county informing Chick-fil-A wanted the property and was willing to move if the county thought it could work out a deal with Chick-fil-A to be able to purchase the property. Mr. Huskey mentioned an easement the Museum had given to Blue Ocean earlier in the year for a retention pond and was concerned the museum was acting in bad faith. I did not recall an easement being given, but looked it up and found it. I then called Chick-fil-A to see if that had messed up their hopeful use for the property they said no, it was actually very helpful. A subsequent meeting was held at Mr. Huskey’s office with him, county mayor, and Blue Ocean. Blue Ocean was asking County to approve the easement and also sign off on it. The county had concern about Chick-fil-A. I informed everyone Chick-fil-A had no problem with easement, that it was actually needed and they hoped Blue Ocean would let them add to size if needed. Blue Ocean was very agreeable. We all left the meeting feeling the next step was for the county to work out a deal with Chick-fil-A. (I don’t think they have yet). The county attorney asked what I thought the property was worth. I suggested they hire a realtor to assist with that. I provided them with some sketch drawings I had received of how the Chick-fil-A building would fit and said they may want to pass them along to a realtor.
As for items being sold, I did reach out to the museum last week when I received phone calls from citizens about it. Mr. Nash informed me it was gift shop items and some of Dr. Judy Worthington’s personal items.
The museum is very excited Chick-fil-A wants to come to Manchester, has been proactive in helping to make that a reality, and has been working efficiently to move to a more manageable location based on good faith talks with all the parties involved.”