Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has responded with a statement on social media concerning the lease arrangement with Enterprise Fleet Management for the patrol division.
“The Sheriff’s Department has approximately 26 patrol units and 9 SRO units on the road. This does not count administrative or investigations. The 26 patrol units are used daily, and average about 20,000 miles a year. Most of our units have over 100,000 miles with some having over 200,000 miles. The reasoning behind our project was the utilization of the buying power that Enterprise Fleet has in purchasing vehicles,” the post said.
This is a Government Fleet lease program which is totally different from a conventional private lease program that civilians have. This Government Fleet lease has a lower interest rate, and the terms are different. We have been researching this for the past couple of years with the help of the budget committee and the County Budget Office, who initially was who introduced us to this program,” it said.
Over the past several years, Coffee County has purchased three to four patrol vehicles. The remainder of the fleet including the investigator and administrative vehicles were purchased through the Coffee County Drug Control Fund, according to the department.
According to CCSD, the Drug Control Fund, which was never designed to sustain annual expenses, like patrol cars, is a fluctuating fund.
“This means we never know how much money is going to be in this fund. The Drug Fund is dependent on court fines and contributions through the court system. When a patrol vehicle is retired and pulled from service it has no market value due to the extreme wear and tear and extremely high mileage,” it said.
The statement clarifies reports that the lease would include the maintenance of these vehicles. This is not so.
“This administration started utilizing the former bus garage behind the Justice Center, full time, to do most, if not all, of the maintenance of our vehicle fleet. This process has saved several thousands of dollars in maintenance costs and will continue to be utilized to its fullest extent on our vehicles,” the statement said.
During the Nov. 9 full Coffee County Commission meeting, the commission unanimously passed an agreement to Enterprise Fleet to lease vehicles for the Coffee County Sheriff's Department. Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell told the commission the committee had thoroughly reviewed the agreement that was presented to them.
Enterprise Fleet Management is a privately-held, full-service fleet management business for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs.
After discussion, the commission unanimously passed the agreement 19-0.