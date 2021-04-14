Speaking as a concerned resident and public servant, Sheriff Chad Partin made a passionate appeal to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen during Tuesday’s public hearing section of the April meeting concerning the annexation of the Bonnaroo New Era Farms property.
“This is a double-edge sword for me,” Partin said, explaining at the sheriff’s department, he’s spent a lot of time working at the festival.
“As Sheriff of Coffee County I welcome the annexation. If it goes through it’ll help our stress. We’ll help out, but it’s not going to be as much on my department as it has in years past.”
“As a tax paying citizen of the city of Manchester, I want to address this board and look back at the partnership or lack of partnership that the county government has had with this group of individuals,” Partin said.
Partin lamented being surpassed in pay for deputies, jailers, 911 personnel, EMS and judicial magistrates.
“What has happened to all that Bonnaroo money? What did Coffee County Government do with that money and what do we have to show for it? What does Coffee County Government, who you’re basically taking this from, who have been receiving the revenues – what have they got to show for it? Where did it go? It sure didn’t go to increased pay for my deputies, my correction officers, paramedics, EMTs or 911 dispatchers,” he said.
“Think before you vote. I don’t want you to be star struck. Think about what you’re getting into, what you’re going to do. Think about your sister government who has received those revenues, how were they used, how were they put forth with. Don’t put yourself in that same shape. This is going to be an impact on the city of Manchester. Your rates are going to be higher,” he said.
“I welcome this partnership, I want to warn you…we haven’t benefited, the employees haven’t,” Partin said.
Partin was the only county official at the meeting.
“It’s pretty empty (at this meeting) for an annexation this big,” Partin mused. “This is the biggest annexation in one swoop that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
Partin went on to say that he was there fighting for every “nickel, dime and dollar that he can to keep in county government.”
“We’re hurting. I know that over 18 years that the county doesn’t have anything to show for it,” he said.
Alderman Ryan French agreed with Partin’s assertion that this action will be debated greatly on social media, but he differed with some of Partin’s other statements.
“I’d like to answer that question, where is that Bonnaroo money? I know Bonnaroo has purchased Chromebooks for our schools. They’ve donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofits…(through Bonnaroo grants),” French said.
French compared the lengths that a municipality would go to recruit a possible industry and the “sure thing” impacts of the festival.
“Imagine if the air force base wanted to move tomorrow, what would we do to keep them? Would we build them a road? This is the kinda thought process. It’s easy to sensationalize the industry but when you look at the math, their track record and the impact that they’ve already proven. I know they’re Live Nation, but these are really things that happened. They happened (then) and they continue to happen as Live Nation,” French said.
“We need to give them credit for what they have done,” he said.
The contract that Coffee County had with Bonnaroo expired in 2017. It was first negotiated in 2006 and included a $3 fee for every ticket sold and a $30,000 flat fee. The county received a check for about $250,000 each year, according to the old contract. The Bonnaroo Works Fund Bonnaroo Works Fund was created as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for the festival. It raises funds in part through a $2 per ticket fee.