BREAKING: The Coffee County Sheriff's Department has confirmed they are responding to a call in Hoodoo, reportedly a murder suicide of an elderly couple on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
James Goad, 78, and Cleeta Goad, 77, of Hoodoo are deceased. District Attorney Craig Northcott will be releasing more information soon about the incident and the Times will update the story as more information becomes available.
