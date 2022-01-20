A missing Atlanta area man, the subject of a statewide sliver Alert has been found dead along Interstate-24 near the 120 mile marker.
Donald Alvarez, 80, was found Thursday, Jan. 20 deceased in his maroon 2015 Cadillac ATS. Alvarez was missing since Jan. 15.
"We were afraid of this type of outcome but at least the family knows and has closure. Our thoughts and prayers goes out to this family," Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said.
According to Partin the vehicle was recovered from Bradley Creek, Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coffee County Sheriff's Department Brandon Gullett was lead on the case.
After the Alvarez Silver Alert was issued, his family members came to Manchester to assist with the search.
Partin said that Gullett had attempted to use electronic means including OnSTAR and cell phone services to located the missing man. Alvarez's location was pinged to the general location in which he was eventually found.
Partin said that the search was hindered by the car having flipped and landed in the rushing waters of Bradley Creek. The vehicle was found under the bridge not visible by air and land searchers.
Late this afternoon, according to Partin a Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot spotted a bumper that matched the description of the vehicle at the Bradley Creek overpasses.
Ground units were alerted and found the vehicle under the eastbound side of Bradley Creek. THP notified its accident reconstruction team wreck investigators.
Coffee County Rescue Squad divers were dispatched to the scene to aid in the recovery efforts. A large wrecker was setup on the bridge to extract the vehicle from the water.
Partin said that the vehicle left the road, drove straight into the center median before becoming airborne and coming to a stop in the creek. The current likely pushed the vehicle under the bridge.
"With the diligent work of the highway patrol aircrews a piece of evidence alerted ground crews to look further," Partin said.
Capt. Billy Butler and Gullett met with the family late Thursday to notify them of the accident.
"I have to commend Investigator Gullett for his due diligence and persistence on this case. He kept THP motivated and got close with TBI helping and getting this information out trying to help locate this gentleman," Partin said.
Partin commended the efforts of searchers and the recovery teams.
"It's in the mid-to-high 20s outside and that water it extremely hazardous. The water was was a critical flow. It was not an easy task. They've been out there since before dark," Partin said.
The vehicle was located at about 4 p.m. Recovery efforts were ongoing at about 8:45 p.m.
On Jan. 15 Alvarez was travelling from Chicago to Marietta when he lost contact at 3:40 a.m. He had left Chicago at 6:40 p.m., Jan. 14, according to the family.