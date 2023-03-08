Manchester rotary Rotary photo.jpg

CHIEF SIPE ROTARY PHOTO: Manchester Police Chief Bill Sipe speaks with members of the Manchester Rotary about conflict resolution and maintaining peace during its regular meeting February 28 at The Mercantile in Manchester.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Manchester Police Chief Bill Sipe spoke to members of the Manchester Rotary Club about peace and conflict resolution during its regular meeting February 28 at The Mercantile in Manchester.

Sherry Douglas, club president, said Rotary International features a monthly focus, and Rotary leadership has been working to invite community leaders representing some of those focus areas to speak to the nonprofit organization about their areas of expertise.

