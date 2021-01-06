Sir Pizza comes to Manchester

Sir Pizza will soon open its doors in Manchester.
The restaurant will be located at 175-177 Relco Dr., Manchester, next to Dollar Tree.
Sir Pizza offers “a fun, family-friendly environment,” and a "huge selection of mouth-watering pizzas, sandwiches, salads, pastas and wings made with the freshest ingredients,” according to sirpizzatn.com. “As a locally owned, family-operated business with over 50 years of experience, we’re proud to support the communities in which we’re located. From being actively involved in community events through our partners and locally sourcing the freshest ingredients, we strive to see our communities thrive.”
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a beer permit for the restaurant on Jan. 5.
Members of BOMA expressed appreciation to the business owners for choosing to open a restaurant in Manchester.