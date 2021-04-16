The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 14th judicial district created by the retirement of the Honorable L. Craig Johnson, effective May 12.
The applicants are Robert T. Carter, Jason Huskey, Margaret C. Lamb Kilgore, William Lockhart, Edward H. North and Felicia B. Walkup.
The committee will hold a public hearing on Friday, May 14, at 9 a.m. at Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street
All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza must check-in with building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing and follow all building mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.
The commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.
According to Carter’s application, the attorney attended The Citadel Military College of S.C., the University of Mississippi College of Law and the University of Tennessee College of Law. He was licensed to practice law in 1988 and re-installed in March 2012.
Huskey passed the Bar in 2006. He attended the Nashville School of Law and Middle Tennessee State University.
Kilgore passed the Bar in 1992. She attended Birmingham-Southern College and the University of Alabama.
Lockhart was licensed in Tennessee in 2013. He attended MTSU, Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia and the University of Tennessee College of Law.
North passed the Bar in 2003. He attended MTSU, and the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.
Walkup was licensed in 2001. She attended Berry College and Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.