Snow expected today

A slight chance of rain and snow is expected in Manchester before 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
Then the chance of snow increases. It will be cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 31 by 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight, there's a chance of snow before midnight, then a slight chance of flurries between midnight and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
