The NWS has predicted the possibility of weekend winter storm with 1-2 inches of snow is the current forecast for our area.
According to the Shelbyville Weather page, "One big factor will be how much dry air filters in behind the cold front. If we can get a low pressure system to form off to our southeast as models are currently depicting, we shouldn’t have any problems getting moisture for heavy snowfall."
Don't bee too concerned, the site says, because "if that low forms too far away OR doesn’t form at all, it will be a lot harder for moisture to be transported northward and we may be left with no snow at all."
