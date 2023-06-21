Soberoo helps those in recovery stay clean

For those recovering from addiction a music festival can be a challenging event to attend, yet Bonnaroo’s Soberoo stations can provide support in the moments it’s needed most.
Brian Beck, a volunteer for Harmonium Inc., the organization that offers similar support at around 30 festivals across the country.
“It’s volunteers made up of clean and sober music fans who want to help other clean and sober music fans who want to come and enjoy the music festival,” Beck said.
Beck explained that there are meetings held about four times per day, plus provide a constant safe space for someone in recovery and doesn’t feel like they can go and enjoy music festivals anymore.
Beck said that some people find festivals challenging to stay sober. It took Beck about three years to get a solid foundation before he felt safe to attend a festival.
“I knew that this place was here. Knowing that there were other like people around that I could get support from was really helpful,” he said.
Beck said he’s been volunteering for about 10 years.
“It’s the really shining moment when someone comes along and says I’m having a really hard time… We take him back here and talk to him, (assure him) he’s going to be ok, tell him he’s in the right spot and we’re here for him,” Beck said.
“It’s the golden nugget that I get,” he said.
Soberoo serves hundreds of festival goers over the course of a festival, Beck estimated.
