One of America's longest running professional wrestling promotions, Southern States Wrestling, will be coming to the Coffee County Fair Thursday, Sept. 8th to provide family friendly entertainment for all ages.
Founded by second-generation wrestler and promotor Beau James in 1991 in East Tennessee, the promotion has hosted events in several states in the Southeast as well as the Dakotas and Wyoming.
“Wrestling came from the carnivals, that is where pro wrestling started 100 years ago, and it has always been a big hit with fairs and festivals because it is family entertainment and it is something everyone enjoys whether they want to admit it or not,” James said.
James said there will be 12 professional wrestlers competing at the Coffee County Fair this year; 10 men and two women.
Manager Steven Frye is bringing his International Tag Team Champions The Heatseekers, with team members Matt Sigmon and Elliot Russel, who have not only competed across the United States and Canada but also overseas in China and Japan. Sigmon and Russell are former N.W.A. World and United States Tag Champions. The team will put their International Tag Titles up against L.T. Falk of Nashville and his partner, Beau James.
Sigmon, who has been wrestling for 17 years, said fairgoers should expect a little bit of everything during the wrestling matches Thursday evening.
“It should be a really good night of family friendly entertainment, number one,” he said. “A lot of great in-ring wrestling action, great wrestlers from around the world.”
A new Southern States Women's Champion will be crowned in Manchester as International Star Miss Rachel from The United Kingdom faces off against Katie Gannon of Albany, New York. The winner will take possession of the vacant title.
"Bruiser" Bob Mitchell will clash with Coffee County's own D.J. Arp, Wayne Moxxie of Strawberry Plains, TN will face off against Zach Mosely of Atlanta. The evening of entertainment will conclude with a 10 man over the top rope Battle Royal, where all wrestlers are in the ring at once and the match continues until all but one has been thrown over the top rope.
James said he is excited to bring Southern States Wrestling to the Coffee County Fair for the first time.
“I have always loved the fair and festival season, and for one year there were no fairs or festivals anywhere and last year they were still limited, but this year they have opened back up,” he said.
The event will also feature wrestling Legend "Superstar" Bill Dundee, who will be the special host of the evening. A native of Scotland, Dundee began his wrestling career in Australia before making a name for himself as one of the most iconic wrestlers in Tennessee history.
Dundee will be joined by his fellow wrestlers for a fan meet and greet at 5 p.m., Thursday Sept. 8, and wrestling matches begin at 6 p.m. Wrestling is free with paid admission to the Fair.