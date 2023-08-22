Crowds gathered to welcome Southern Tennessee Primary Care to the community with an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 17 at the facility located at 1911 McArthur St.
“We opened up on June 1, and we have three providers here, practice Operations Manager Kalye Fogg said during the event. “We have Nurse Practitioner Sue Richardson, we have Dr. Shon Nolin and we also have Dr. Jacqueline Smartt.”
Fogg said the mission of Southern Tennessee Primary Care is “making communities healthier.”
“We always want to make sure that we are where everybody wants to come,” she said. “We have built a really great clinic here and we are excited to serve the community.”
Richardson said the providers can offer personalized healthcare for individuals within their own local community.
“I live here in this community and I like to provide great care right here at home for the whole family,” she said.
Richardson said that while healthcare resources in major cities such as Nashville or Murfreesboro are good to have, they do not have to be everyone’s first stop when it comes to family medicine.
“We use them when we have to, and we have all been doing this pretty long so we know when that is, but a lot of good care can happen right at home,” Richardson said.
Nolin said he is also a local resident, and his wife teachers at the Coffee County Raider Academy.
“We have been here since about 2003,” he said. “It is good to open up, we are really motivated to get this thing going.”
Nolin said he operated his own practice at one time in Manchester, but these days he prefers the role of employee, which allows him to focus completely on his patients.
Smartt said as a board certified family medicine doctor, she is able to provide care from the youngest to the oldest area residents.
“I am from McMinnville, so I always wanted to come back to the area and provide healthcare to people who need it,” Smartt said. “This is one of those areas where people need doctors to come in and help them get healthy.”
