Open House photo.jpg

Doctors, staff and community members gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Southern Tennessee Primary Care Manchester Thursday Aug. 17 at its office located at 1911 1911 McArthur St.

 Nathan Havenner photo

Crowds gathered to welcome Southern Tennessee Primary Care to the community with an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 17 at the facility located at 1911 McArthur St.

“We opened up on June 1, and we have three providers here, practice Operations Manager Kalye Fogg said during the event. “We have Nurse Practitioner Sue Richardson, we have Dr. Shon Nolin and we also have Dr. Jacqueline Smartt.”

