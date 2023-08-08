SpongeBob runs second week at MAC

The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a splash with audiences young and old for a second week, Aug. 11-13, when Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild brings this dynamic song and dance-filled show to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
Join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and the whole Bikini Bottom gang as they come together to save their undersea world from a volcano.
The musical includes original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.
Director Haylee Eaton’s cast includes Eliza Griffey, Zoe Stinson, Wayne Medley, Maye Hansen, Carter Jernigan, Tucker Johnson, Talia Dillard, Loralei Petty, Mars Jones, Kohen West, Erin Maccagnone, Aubrey Johnson, Ethan Bennett, Jay Eaton, Thomas Keith, Hannah Ryan, James Petty, Kaylee Hensley, Aliza Freeze, Marylynn Colter, Amanda Randolph, Elsie Lazalier, Abby Troyer, Lucy Smith, David Lozoya, Zach Sons, and Levi Willow.
Jonathon Duke serves as music director, while choreography is by Gianna Afflerbaugh.
Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Aug. 11-12, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 13.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931-570-4489.
The MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St.
The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a splash with audiences young and old for a second week, Aug. 11-13, when Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild brings this dynamic song and dance-filled show to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
Local pharmacist Kim Roberts of Manchester was recently recognized by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the profession of pharmacy and excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor.
The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will soon have use of a new utility tractor and zero-turn mower. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $54,875 purchase during its meeting Aug. 2.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen couldn’t garner enough votes during the Aug. 1 meeting to establish the PBA Working Committee designed to establish lines of communication with the Public Building Authority.
Over 50 volunteers arrived early at Westwood Elementary School Saturday, July 29 to participate in the annual WeCARE event that provides support for underprivileged students and families in the district.