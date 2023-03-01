joint_industrial.jpg

St. John Engineering and its collaborative partner Hearth Architecture, PLLC was selected by the Capital Outlay Committee on Feb. 23 to design the proposed $6.5 million health department to be located at the Joint Industrial Park.

The design fees by St. John are estimated to be 3.75% of construction costs.

