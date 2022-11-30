State doubles down on private sewer connection

Sewer.JPG

A longstanding Order of Agreement by the state that dates back to 2014 that limits additional sewer connections on lines that have been determined to have chronic overflows will be much more rigidly enforced according to a discussion held by city leaders during the November Planning Commission meeting.

The item that brought the discussion to the table was a plat and site plan approvals for properties on Willow Dr., owned by BS Properties, LLC , operated by developers Leif Swanson and Eric Burch. Four of five lots have existing homes on them, but the fifth will eventually have a 22 ??? family home. The site plan for that lot had been approved, but that plan would require moving a sewer line. Instead, the group moved the location of the structure.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

