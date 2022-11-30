State doubles down on private sewer connection

A longstanding Order of Agreement by the state that dates back to 2014 that limits additional sewer connections on lines that have been determined to have chronic overflows will be much more rigidly enforced according to a discussion held by city leaders during the November Planning Commission meeting.
The item that brought the discussion to the table was a plat and site plan approvals for properties on Willow Dr., owned by BS Properties, LLC , operated by developers Leif Swanson and Eric Burch. Four of five lots have existing homes on them, but the fifth will eventually have a 22 ??? family home. The site plan for that lot had been approved, but that plan would require moving a sewer line. Instead, the group moved the location of the structure.
City Engineer Scot St. John noted that the development is located upstream of the so-called Johnny Brown manhole. The Codes Department included sewer approval as a punch list requirement.
St. John noted that the development would not go to the state for Tennessee Department of Ecology and Conservation (TDEC) for approval because it would be considered a private line issue.
Manchester Water and Sewer Department handles private tab approval.
According to Mayor Marilyn Howard, the Willow Dr. development got caught in the middle of a changing attitude by the state concerning sewer connections on problematic lines.
The city has been distributing a memo from the mayor for the last five or six months to developers to inform them that sewer availability could halt their project.
Howard said that the state has buckled down on private tap approvals that go against the agreement order.
“This particular development was caught in the middle of the crosshairs. They (TDEC) changed in the middle of the stream. This and about three more subdivisions were going on, the state said no more,” Howard said at the meeting.
“We had been approving flow,” Howard repeated what she’d been told by TDEC. “No more new flow.”
St. John said that until recently, the state has recognized the city’s effort at reducing the amount of inflow and allowed for the city to add flow that remained under that level.
But now the rules have changed.
“I have it on tape that Bob Odette said, ‘I know we’re changing in the middle of the stream, but we have been letting these subdivisions…trade it out flow for flow.’ ”
Howard said that as the city was making improvements, correcting infiltration and inflow (I&I), the state would allow for additional taps to be added.
The city has corrected all but three of the chronic overflow points, she said. The city would document the rehab projects were making a dent in the I&I by show reductions in the amount of time the sewer pump station run times.
The Johnny Brown line will not be an easy fix, Howard said.
She cautioned that if the water department allows new flow to be added to the chronic lines, “there will be a reckoning.”
Swanson said that as a developer, he understands the city’s position and that BS Properties is willing to wait on the sewer tap. The potential hitch in waiting is that the site plan approval is only good for two years. The city has recently pledged in a Tennessee Riverkeeper lawsuit settlement to fix two of chronic manholes by the end of 2025, and to have Johnny Brown resolved by 2027.
The overall question presented to the Planning Commission and to the city as a whole is whether to go ahead and approve sites pending approval or to table the request and circumvent the water department.
Chairman of Planning, Mark William, said that site plan approval is only adding a project in the queue of things being built, “but it can’t go until the state has approved the tap.”
“Developers would be well served to actually break ground on their project until they know they have approval of the water and sewer department to tap in,” he said. “They could build in, then water and sewer says no, and they are stuck.”
Planning Member Ward Johnson said it the site plan approval was within the directives of the commission to approve and that the water department shouldn’t just approve the private tap because the Planning Commission approved a site plan.
“It is not in our realm of approval (to weigh in on private tap connections),” Johnson said.
St. John said that the commission is asking the right questions and correctly noting the approval in accordance to the state’s requirements.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick cautioned there needs to be a check on the water department’s tap approval.
“…but there’s no reason for them not to. They’ve been issuing (private) taps,” he said.
St. John said that the mayor and the water department are working together to implement a policy moving forward to implement taps that only meet the letter of the agreement order by the state.
Johnson added that the commission has done all that it could do. The site plan was approved pending the punch list completion. All of the board members voted yes, except for Swanson who recused himself from the vote.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
A longstanding Order of Agreement by the state that dates back to 2014 that limits additional sewer connections on lines that have been determined to have chronic overflows will be much more rigidly enforced according to a discussion held by city leaders during the November Planning Commissi…
A slight nip to the crisp night air made for perfect weather for this year’s Manchester Christmas Parade Sunday night, following some late afternoon rain that moved in to the area, delaying the event from Saturday until Sunday.
It is anticipated that Thanksgiving travel will continue to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, with AAA predicting 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, or roughly 98% of pre-pandemic numbers.