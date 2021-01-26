State Fire Marshal’s Office to visit Summitville Volunteer Fire Department

Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner/State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence and members of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) will join state and local elected officials on Friday, Jan. 29, to provide food and cleaning supplies to members of four Tennessee fire departments. The outreach events are part of ongoing outreach efforts by the SFMO to support the work of Tennessee fire departments and essential workers.
Visits will begin at 9:15 a.m. when the SFMO team will visit the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department, at 3771 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester.
State Senator Janice Bowling and Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell are scheduled to attend the event.
The SFMO team plans to meet with members of the Pelham Valley Volunteer Fire Department at 10:10 a.m. State Representative Paul Sherrell, Senator Bowling and Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady are scheduled to attend.
At 11:15 a.m., the SFMO team will meet with members of the Gruetli-Laager Fire Department. State Representative Paul Sherrell, Senator Bowling and Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady are scheduled to attend.
Next, at 1:15 p.m., the SFMO team will meet with members of the Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department. State Representative Iris Rudder, Senator Bowling and Marion County Mayor David Jackson are scheduled to attend the event.
All visits will follow social distancing protocols.