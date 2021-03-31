NASHVILLE, TENN. (AP) — Tennessee is seeking applications for a new circuit court judge in the 14th Judicial District, which encompasses Coffee County.
Applications must be filled out and submitted at www.tncourts.gov by noon April 13. Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the 14th Judicial District.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a video conference hearing on the applications on May 14, and the hearing will also be livestreamed for public viewing.
Separately, the commission is also looking for applicants for the 10th Judicial District. The hearing for those applicants will take place May 13.