County Mayor Judd Matheny laid out at two committee meetings last Thursday how the county will proceed with its fundraising to help finance the new animal shelter.
“I want to move a little quicker than we’ve done in the past,” Matheny told Capital Outlay in a briefing that he repeated at the Health, Welfare and Recreation meeting that immediately followed.
“I’m working on putting together a steering committee of five people that would make a 501(c)3, separate from Coffee County but could raise money to match the money we have,” he said.
These five members have not been named, but they would provide an autonomous effort, separate from the county.
The County Commission has earmarked $500,000 in ARP funds as a seed fund for fundraising.
Matheny said that this 501(c)3 will continue that effort through pledges and donations from businesses, industries.
“I think this county can very easily match that $500,000. We have some citizens interested in large donations,” Matheny said, without disclosing the names or what these people would donate.
“They want to see feasibility studies. They want to see plans, obviously,” he said.
The mayor estimated November before the appraisals, cost estimates and any tax issues be hammered out for the boards to look at.
Matheny said that it would be important to start prepping the site, once chosen, to show the county’s resolve to build a shelter.
Matheny said that the fundraising efforts of the steering committee would be coordinated with the mayor’s office to simplify the efforts.
“We are behind the curve of every county that borders us on the facilities themselves, the operating budgets, so we have some catching up to do… but no of those counties started out in as good a position as we’re starting out in. They actually started out in worse positions,” Matheny said.
The steering committee will be a group that the county will legitimize as a bona fide organization supported by the county and 100% of the funds generated would go to dedicated line in a county budget to fund the capital expense.
The five-member group could then turn into a board of directors once the non-profit is established. Following the model of adjacent counties, the non-profit would aggressively seek donations with charity events, gold and silver sponsors that could, once up and running raise six-figure dollars.
Matheny noted that the non-profit would manage fundraising, but not be in place to manage the facility.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.
The Old Timers Day Board of Directors is excited to announce that Janice Lynn Bass will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade. The parade will be on Oct. 1 and starting at 10 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.”
It was a day of sunshine, music and of course an array of hot rods, muscle cars and 1950s classics for the “Ken Rogers Memorial “Crusin” in Manchester Saturday, Sept. 24 at the former Southern Family Market parking lot.
With a collection of historic buildings including a general store, chapel, gristmill and telephone office all showcasing what life was like in Tennessee between 1830 and 1930, Murfreesboro’s Cannonsburgh Village is an ideal destination for those looking to take a step back in time.
Gavin Clark, the 23-year-old man charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with the death of his five-week old son Noah Clark in January 2020, was convicted Friday of lesser charges, including reckless homicide and abuse.