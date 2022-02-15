A chase Feb. 8 that led officers in a high speed, mid-day pursuit through downtown of a stolen vehicle ended with the arrest of a fugitive wanted in connection to multiple felonies.
According to Coffee County arrest warrants, Richard Adam Lightburn was charged with theft of property, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of identity theft and assault against a first responder in connection to the chase. He also faces a second charge of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest and evading arrest in connection to a prior high speed pursuit that reached speeds over 100 mph.
According the warrant, a Coffee County Sheriff’s deputy observed on Highway 41 a 1996 Chevrolet Extended Cab pickup truck, allegedly driven by Lightburn, that had been reported stolen earlier on the morning of Feb. 8. The deputy attempted to pullover the truck, which resisted the traffic and fled down Spring Street out of Manchester on the Old Tullahoma Highway.
As the vehicle neared the Fraternal Order of Police building, officers deployed spike strips to attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle avoided the spike strips by veering off the road, hitting a ditch and lost control of the vehicle. A deputy pulled in front of the vehicle to prevent it from continuing, with the truck tires continuing to spin.
Lightburn allegedly failed to comply with commands to exit the vehicle. Warrants allege that Lightburn had a Tennessee ID and debit cards belonging to different individuals.
Police say that on Feb. 7, Lightburn, along with two other individuals entered Love’s Travel Center and the two were observed shoplifting items. Lightburn was seen stealing gold 2011 Crown Victoria sedan.
Early Feb. 8, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on Highway 55 heading toward Manchester. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and passing cars on the shoulder. As it passed Hawkersmith Road, the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph.
The vehicle turned onto Joint Park Drive, and the stopped at the dead end. Authorities say that Lightburn fled the vehicle and pitched a black firearm into an empty dumpster and ran across the field.
A search for Lightburn was unsuccessful. Lightburn is accused of stealing the truck from the vicinity of the Joint Industrial Park.
Lightburn was free on the community corrections program after being sentenced to four years for grand theft.