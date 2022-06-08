A truck stolen from Murfreesboro Street Department led Coffee County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit that continued along I-24 into Grundy and Marion counties.
At several points during the chase, pursuing officers crashed into the stolen truck attempting to guide the vehicle safely to a stop.
The chase began on June 7 at approximately 9:45 a.m. when Coffee County deputies received a call that Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a white Ford F-250 from the Murfreesboro City Street Department that was stolen, traveling eastbound on I-24 headed into Coffee County.
According to the department, several County units responded to intercept the vehicle. While units were converging near the 97 mile marker, dispatch advised that Rutherford County units had terminated pursuit entering Coffee County.
Coffee County units spotted the truck near the 103 mile marker still traveling eastbound and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jose Contrekas, 23 of Old Hickory Tennessee, allegedly failed to stop and continued eastbound on I-24.
When nearing Manchester city limits, Manchester Police Department attempted to spike strip the vehicle but was unsuccessful. At the 114 mm eastbound county deputies were able to spike strip the vehicle damaging the vehicle’s left front tire and causing it to go flat.
The subject continued traveling east on I-24 through Coffee County heading into Grundy County. When the vehicle entered Grundy County, the driver rammed a Coffee County Investigator, who was assisting in the pursuit, causing his vehicle to leave the interstate into the median. Grundy County picked up the pursuit as it continued on I-24 through Grundy County, over Monteagle Mountain into Marion County where Marion County came to assist in the pursuit.
The vehicle finally came to a stop around the 154 mm where Jose Contrekas was taken into custody and transported to Coffee County where charges were obtained for evading arrest with a $10,000.00 bond. Rutherford County has a hold on the subject.