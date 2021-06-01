James “Jim” Stone of Murfreesboro was named principal of Westwood Middle School.
Dr. Joey Vaughn welcomed Stone at the rescheduled June Board of Education meeting Thursday.
“He came in with a transition plan,” Vaughn told the board. “He had about a three hour interview that was intended for about 45 minutes.”
Vaughn relayed that Stone shared information on his leadership skills, beliefs and values, on how he wants to improve people’s lives.
Stone is has 16 years of high school experience. He taught marketing and is economic certified. Stone shifted then to elementary education and how to further education in Hickman County.
Vaugh said, “He talked to me about building relationships with not only my teachers, my staff my kids, but he talked about families.”
Stone supports the arts, music, theater and STEM and was a soccer coach.
“I’m very excited to get started,” Stone said. “I was excited to me the staff and the teachers to see who I’ll be working with.”
He said that he hopes to hit the ground running. Stone currently lives in Murfreesboro, and hopes to relocate to Manchester as soon as he finds a home.
“I love opportunities and am looking forward to the challenge,” he told the board.