“We cannot do what we do without the dedication of the 20 volunteers,” said Laurie Campbell, volunteer coordinator and vice president of the Storehouse Food Pantry.
Storehouse provides free food boxes, no questions asked, to the public from 10 a.m.-noon, each Thursdays in a drive through format at 607 Hickerson St.
Business and volunteers have made it possible every week to feed over 150 families. Volunteers give hours of their time to make it possible to give these free food boxes to struggling families.
“Some of these volunteers have been with us from the beginning doing various jobs as serving to make our community free from hunger as their goal,” Campbell said.
“In the past, we’ve had mayors, Walmart managers, Verizon managers and TN Promise volunteers. Volunteers ages range from 8-80 who just want to be a part of something that you can see the results,” she said.
Storehouse pantry President Staria Davison said that “our volunteers are dedicated to the cause of feeling and serving our community. They are very special to us and we pray that they will be with us a long time.”
Davison started the pantry in 2018 with a vision that God said feed my people. At first the Storehouse was in a driveway a couple of house down from its current location. Kroger and Publix donated deli, produce and bread to feed 50 families a week. Starting out there were only four volunteers.
Recently United Way of Highway 55 recently donated its first donation last Tuesday. Three more checks will be donated quarterly over the year.
For more information about the Storehouse, call 931-409-6040 or Campbell at 931-235 1746.