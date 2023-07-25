Storms dump inches of rain in area

A severe storm that brought strong winds and flash flooding passed through the area on the afternoon of Thursday July 20. Thousands of homes in the area were without power while utility crews worked to restore power for the afternoon and the evening.
According Tullahoma Regional Airport weather station registered highest wind gust at THA as 31 MPH.
Rainfall totals were recorded 4.10 inches in Tullahoma, 4.05 inches in Normandy and 3.78 inches in Manchester.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
A severe storm that brought strong winds and flash flooding passed through the area on the afternoon of Thursday July 20. Thousands of homes in the area were without power while utility crews worked to restore power for the afternoon and the evening.
Coffee County Manchester Public Library has been awarded a $1,000 grant through the Dollar General Literacy Fund in support of summer literacy. This local grant is a part of the Foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar …
The first thing visitors to the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville will see once they walk through the door is an outline of the iconic Le Mans racecourse on the lobby floor, but that is just the beginning of the museum made up of more than 540 of the rarest vehicles from around the globe.