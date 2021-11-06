Strong families do not simple happen; they are made. And spending time together is a vital component. Spending time together as a family improves communication, eases loneliness and isolation, nurtures relationships, and creates a family identity.
While the debate over quality vs. quantity has gone on for years, the fact is quantity and quality go hand-in-hand. The time families spend together needs to be “good” in that no one enjoys hours of bickering, arguing, pouting, or bullying. Likewise, time needs to be in “plenty” in that good conversation isn’t likely to happen in a few minutes together.
With all the demands placed on families today, spending lots of time together can be a challenge. For some families, planning for weekly time together as a family as well as regular one-on-one time with each other is a new concept. Strong families are not exempted from demands on their time, they have simply learned how to carve out time to be together.
Here’s a few strategies:
Take a team approach to work at home. Use chores to teach children important life skills and get the jobs done at the same time. Work alongside them, showing them what to do until they master each task. Doing the dishes together is one example.
Play together. Whether it’s indoors sitting by a fire, reading books aloud, playing board games, putting together a puzzle or weather permitting, outdoor activities such as playing in and raking leaves, recreation time creates an excellent opportunity to interact while having fun.
Celebrate special events. Don’t let a birthday go by without a celebration. Holidays and birthdays are important memory-making times for families.
Support a community event. Time spent together does not mean that you have to spend it in isolation. Family time can happen during community activities such as school and community festivals, church events, and activities supporting special causes. Volunteering as a family to assist with local service projects not only creates an opportunity for families to work and play together, it is a chance for children to develop a sense of pride associated being a contributing member of the community.
Like strong communities, strong families are made over time. As we enter into the holiday season, commit to creating opportunities that will improve your family relationships.