Nik Dunavant, owner of Selfie Studio in Manchester, with his best friend Sarah Turner and his lovely dog Zeus.
If you’re in the market to get some photos taken, Nik Dunavant has the solution for you. In December, Dunavant opened the Selfie Studio in Manchester. It is a delightful little space near the square in town and hosts a plethora of different backdrops for all of your desired photos.
“I wanted to create something new. I am aiming for the younger crowd. There are a lot of great businesses in town, but not a lot that cater to entertaining the young crowd,” Dunavant started about the origins of his business.
The photographer stressed the importance and ever growing rise of social medias saying, “That’s what this place is for… getting fun, cute selfies of you and your friends or maybe just yourself. We have had some people come in and talk about how much they love this place. It is slow right now but we are trying to target the right audience.”
Dunavant expressed wanting to put the power of photography into the hands of others to let them experience the fun. Dunavant’s background is primarily photography and wanted to find a way to share the passion with others.
“Content creation is so big now. Influencers, TikTok and all of that is all over the place now. So I looked into the idea of a selfie studio and decided to put one in Manchester,” the business owner provided.
Dunavant stated that walk-ins, and appointments are mutually acceptable. The photographer has hosted sweet-sixteens and dance team selfie photo shoots. Dunavant states that he caters to what they want. For additional costs, Dunavant will take professional photos with a customer’s phone or with his own camera. The studio also doubles as a more conventional photography studio where you can have professional photos taken.
“All these walls can be moved, so if I had some big photo shoot and said they wanted to transform the studio for it, I could probably make it happen,” Dunavant added speaking about a more conventional photo shoot.
Dunavant stated the great thing about his studio is that the backdrops are ever changing. Many of the backdrops are seasonally themed, and can be typically transformed if needed.
“I’ve had people from all ages come in here and enjoy it, so this has been a really great experience.”
The photographer also shares his studio with his best friend, Sarah Turner, who is a painter. Dunavant has given the painter her own section of the studio solely devoted to her art which she creates and sells from the studio.
In the future, Dunavant hopes to host other creators and artists and have their creations sold out of his studio.