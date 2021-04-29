Coffee County Central High School will have the Parade of Graduates as originally planned, the school announced Thursday.
The discussion came after the mask mandate was rescinded in an emergency session on Tuesday. A vote was held Thursday and the majority elected to retain the parade as apposed to a traditional ceremony.
"Based on your votes, the class of 2021 will have a Parade of Graduates to celebrate your accomplishments. As indicated in the attached chart, the vote was close. Slightly less than 82% (81.98%) of your class voted in this poll. Of 305 responses, 155 seniors voted to have a Parade of Graduates," the announcement said.