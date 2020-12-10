Subject harasses Taco Bell’s customers

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Manchester Police Department Sergeant Debbie Guffey, responded to Taco Bell in reference to a male “harassing some of the customers.”
The man was identified as Victor Garnero.
“Subject, Victor Charles Garnero, had a loud odor of an alcoholic beverage about his person and unstable on his feet,” Guffey said.
“An employee of Taco Bell stated that Mr. Garnero had a red solo cup in his hand and had sat the cup down on the sidewalk.”
The cup had an alcoholic beverage, according to the report.
Garnero was arrested for public intoxication. He was transported to Coffee County Jail.
His court date was set for Dec. 8.