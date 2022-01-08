Crime story

Two individuals are in custody following an incident that occurred on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, just off of the New Tullahoma Highway. 

Coffee County Sheriff's Department Chief Investigator Billy Butler said that the department received a call that two black males armed with a machete entered a home and robbed the Brian Boulevard resident of between $1,000 and $1,500.   

Butler said that responding officers got a good description of the two subjects. A Be On The Lookout request was shared with neighboring agencies. 

Two suspects were picked up by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department on Highway 130, according to Butler. 

The two individuals are in custody and are being interviewed by Coffee County Sheriff's Department. Investigator James Sherill is the lead agent on the case. 

Butler said that both are from the Huntsville area. The investigation is ongoing at this time. More details will be released as they become available.   

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

