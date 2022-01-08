Two individuals are in custody following an incident that occurred on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, just off of the New Tullahoma Highway.
Coffee County Sheriff's Department Chief Investigator Billy Butler said that the department received a call that two black males armed with a machete entered a home and robbed the Brian Boulevard resident of between $1,000 and $1,500.
Butler said that responding officers got a good description of the two subjects. A Be On The Lookout request was shared with neighboring agencies.
Two suspects were picked up by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department on Highway 130, according to Butler.
The two individuals are in custody and are being interviewed by Coffee County Sheriff's Department. Investigator James Sherill is the lead agent on the case.
Butler said that both are from the Huntsville area. The investigation is ongoing at this time. More details will be released as they become available.