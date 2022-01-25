3 CECILWILSON.JPG

Manchester Times subscriber Cecil Wilson shows off hand-crafted walking sticks that he makes from wood found on his property. Mr. Wilson reports that he currently has 97 walking sticks available to give away when the Farmer’s Market reopens this spring. Wilson enjoys gifting the sticks to local kids, saying they appreciate them more than gifts that cost money. Wilson left a few of his walking sticks at the Times office if anyone would like to stop by and pick one up.