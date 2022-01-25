Manchester Times subscriber Cecil Wilson shows off hand-crafted walking sticks that he makes from wood found on his property. Mr. Wilson reports that he currently has 97 walking sticks available to give away when the Farmer’s Market reopens this spring. Wilson enjoys gifting the sticks to local kids, saying they appreciate them more than gifts that cost money. Wilson left a few of his walking sticks at the Times office if anyone would like to stop by and pick one up.
featured top story
SUBSCRIBER SPOTLIGHT
- Julie Anderson
-
- Updated
Julie Anderson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Health Department scores for January
- Coffee County Shelter is full
- Carden Smith appointed to commission seat
- Words are important
- EMS tops 10,000 annual calls despite critical employee shortage
- Cash Express suspects nabbed after failed Woodbury robbery
- SUBSCRIBER SPOTLIGHT
- Old Bushy Branch, Hillcrest to 2021-22 paving list
Most Popular
Articles
- Silver alert comes to tragic end
- Franklin County Sheriff Department seeks whereabouts of two
- Cash Express robbed at gunpoint
- The news doesn't stop
- Sheriff Department seeks to id subject
- Winchester seeks individuals
- Awaiting the great unmasking
- Commission approves new shelter location
- Stevie Nicks, Tool and J. Cole to headline 2022 Bonnaroo
- Ralph Emory passes at 88
Images
Videos
Regional Area Events
Featured Businesses
Tuesday/thursday School