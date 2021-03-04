Local laundry and carwash Suds and Bubbles recently held a pet drive to help local animal shelters with pet food and supplies.
“We have partnered with animal control and the humane society to give back for our furry friends,” said Marketing Director Lona Bailey. “Our mascot at Suds and Bubbles is Sallie Sue the Maltipoo wanted to help her furry friends out and bring some treats and some food for Valentine’s Day.”
The donation was pushed back until Wednesday, Feb. 24 because of the winter weather, but that didn’t hamper the enthusiasm of the animals at the shelters. Or the humans that provide them care.
Bailey said that often around Valentine’s Day rescue pets don’t get the attention they deserve. She hopes that Suds and Bubbles will be able to make the drive and annual event.
Coffee County Humane Society volunteer Hazel Fannin said that donations are always needed and appreciated. The society offers emergency supplies to pet owners in tough financial situations.
“We have about 70 cats and kittens in foster care that we feed,” she added.
Coffee County Animal Control officer Daylon Cornelison said that the agencies appreciate all donations. These gifts help save the taxpayers money and allow funds to be used in other ways.
The emergency pet food program can prevent pet surrenders and thus reduce the shelter population.