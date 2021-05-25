School’s soon out for the summer, and with the warming weather, local summer day camps are warming up with opportunities no matter where your child’s interests lie.
New Activities Coordinator Claire Jolley at the Manchester Rec Center shared some of the department’s upcoming programs at the complex.
Manchester Outdoor Adventure Camp will be June 21-25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for boys and girls age 10-15. Activities include swimming, kayaking, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, orienteering, conservation and other outdoor activities. Water and snacks will be provided, but participants need to bring lunch.
Registration ends June 14.
Parks and Recreation’s athletic camps include soccer and basketball camps.
A youth soccer camp will be June 28-July 1 from 6-8 p.m. for kindergarten through sixth grade for $50 per child. Participants are asked to bring cleats, a soccer ball, shin guards, water and a snack. The clamp will be at the Manchester Soccer Complex. Registration will be through June 14. Contact Jeff Houck at 728-0273.
A youth basketball camp will be held June 14-17 from 8-11 a.m. for kindergarten-sixth graders for $50 per child. Registration will be through June 7. Call Jeff Houck for more information at 728-0273.
A few slots remain for the TriStar Kids summer classes that run June 1-July 31. Classes range from tumbling Tots to Jr. HIIT.
Tumbling Tots, for ages 3-5, is open to six children. Classes are at 4 p.m., on Mondays. Little Champs HIIT, for ages 6-8, is open to eight children. Classes are at 4 p.m., Tuesdays. Jr. HIIT, for ages 9-12, is open to eight children. Classes are at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
Call 931-273-0796 for availability.
Transformation Wellness and Martial Arts is offering Gracie Bullyproof summer camps June 13-18 from 9 a.m.-noon.
The program is said to offer fun and fitness, as well as provide character development and anti-bullying strategies.
Local martial arts instructor Tim Garret has explained that anti-bullying strategies and self-defense training involves more than being able to fight, it’s a matter of taking a stand and neutralizing a conflict, if possible before it becomes physical.
Contact info@twmatn.com for more information.
Aspiring dancers with or without experience can sign up for a series of dance camps at Duck River Dance.
The summer starts with a mini dance camp June 22-24 from 9 a.m.-noon for ages 5-8. This will include lessons, snacks, crafts and a fairytale princess tie-in.
“All that Jazz,” a Fosse-themed workshop will be June 29-July 1 from 6-8 p.m. for ages 13 and up.
Teen and tween dance camp will be July 5-9 from 9 a.m.-noon for ages 9-14. Classes cover ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theater and contemporary, plus activities, master classes and a movie day.
A tap workshop will be July 13-15 from 6-8 p.m. for aged 13 and up.
The ballet intensive will be July 20-22 for ages 9-12 from 10 a.m.-noon. This in-depth class will cover technique, fluidity, poise and artistry.
For more information, go to duckriverdance.com.
Manchester City Schools Summer Learning program will run June 7-July 1 at the Westwood Campuses. It runs Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. for Journeys.
Currently all spaces are full but a waiting list is open.
The Coffee County Manchester Public Library Summer Reading Program will be through READsquared as last year.
According to the library, “While we have lifted our restrictions, Summer Reading Programs are planned months in advance and do not reflect the recent decisions of the Library Board,” the library announced.
“We will begin the Summer Reading Program on June 7 and it will run through July 2. In July we will continue the virtual programming. More details will be coming in the next few weeks,” the announcement said.
The theme for this year is Tails and Tales.