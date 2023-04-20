Tractor Pull.jpg

Russ Freeze running “Deere Traxx” was named Grand Champion at the Championship Tractor Pull the in the 9,300 lbs. Super Farm category.

-Photo provided

In the world of tractor pulling, the acronym NTPA is like NASCAR for stock car racing.

The Daytona 500 equivalent of that was the Championship Tractor Pull, part of the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky. held Feb. 18.

Rec Center moving ahead with new roof

Rec Center moving ahead with new roof

Work is expected to begin soon on a new roof for The Manchester Recreation Center, with contractor Don Kennedy Roofing set to begin work in a matter of weeks.

Sheriff praised for bravery in armed standoff

Sheriff praised for bravery in armed standoff

 Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin was recognized at the Coffee County Commission meeting, Tuesday, April 11 for his actions during a recent armed conflict in Tullahoma in which the suspect pointed a gun at him and bragged about how many officers he could hit before they “took him out”.

Water Dept. to change billing system

Water Dept. to change billing system

Manchester Water Department monthly bills will soon come to residents not as a printed card but in an envelope with monthly usage info and cutoff dates.

