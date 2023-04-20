In the world of tractor pulling, the acronym NTPA is like NASCAR for stock car racing.
The Daytona 500 equivalent of that was the Championship Tractor Pull, part of the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky. held Feb. 18.
That invitation only pull narrowed down the top contenders in each class throughout the week until only one was left on top.
That man lives in Summitville.
Russ Freeze running the John Deere “Deere Traxx” was named Grand Champion at that event in the 9,300 lbs. Super Farm category, out pulling 12 other contenders in that class.
Freeze and his father Greg have been pulling for years, attending pulls all over the eastern US.
According to his teammate Chad Partin, the elder Freeze has been pulling since the early 70s.
They’ve always pulled John Deere tractors.
In 2007 Russ moved to the nation level pulls.
A mere invitation to the National Farm Machinery pull, then to bring home the championship was a lifetime dream for the pullers.
The Freeze then entered and won two nights in a Hammond, La.
The regular season of NTPA season will start in the coming week.
