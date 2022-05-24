The Manchester Board of Zoning Appeals denied Monday, May 16 a special exception requested by a local landowner that would have allowed four residences on Hills Chapel to be used for supportive housing.
Owner Rose Dodge of Dodge Properties, LLC. had intended to use residences at 1700, 1704 and 1708 Hills Chapel and an adjacent one at 31 Murphy Road to house six patients in each house who were diagnosed with a variety of mental illnesses.
Dodge said that there would be two male-only houses and two female houses.
Dodge told the board that she intends to “enclose the four yards into one yard to visit with each other.
The residences are zoned medium density R-3 residential. Permitted special exceptions in R-3 include personal and group care facilities.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell told the board that a special exception is a conditional use permit that shall be granted if the proposed use meets certain requirements. In this instance, however, Ewell, citing the city Code of Ordinances, these types of facilities shall be permitted on a zoned lot less that one acre.
Dodge’s residences sit on lots ranging from one-quarter to one-half acre.
“It does not appear, according to what has been sent to me to meet the requirements for a special exception in an R-3,” Ewell said.
Neighborhood resident and MSN Nurse Janet Thornton, representing a collection of those opposed to the exception told the board that the group feels that it’s not an appropriate area. She spoke of the size of the homes and the small lots.
“(Dodge) is proposing to put six people in each one of those homes along with a caretaker. That’s 28 people on a less than acre lot every day all day,” Thornton said. “I’m assuming that caretaker will not be a 24 hour person, so there will be a shift change. So there’s going to be 28 people on that lot every day.”
Thornton noted that presumably there would also be medical care providers coming and going throughout the day.
“It’s very congested, very crowded and with that comes increased traffic. That is a concern for us. Hills Chapel road is a very busy road,” she said.
“Some of our residents have concerns about safety, leaving their doors open, feeling comfortable having their backdoors open so they can enjoy their patios,” Thornton said. “Some residents expressed concerns walking their pets after dark. Being out after dark.”
She question if the staff would be certified to administer and asses the needs of the patients.
Thornton said that zoning affects the surrounding properties.
“We are a very large tax portion in the community. We all pay our taxes, and we provide a large part of the tax base for the city,” Thornton said.
Historically, Planning boards are discouraged from considering claims by individuals that their property values will be adversely affected. Property values are speculative and have virtually no way to quantify it.
Addressing the board, Local National Alliance on Mental Illness volunteer Brenda Herschberger criticized the biases placed on those with mental illness.
“It is a brain disorder not something they’ve done on purpose. The truth is most people with a mental condition are more likely to be the victim of violence than to be the perpetrator of violence,” she said.
“The stigma of mental illness in this country just bothers me. You don’t have to be afraid of someone with mental illness. They are not a criminal. They are not going to hurt you,” Herschberger said.
“I understand your concerns…but you’re not going to get attacked….I hope and pray that none of your children grow up and get a mental illness. It can happen to anyone,” she said.
The Board of Zoning Appeals failed to grant the special exception with a unanimous vote due to the lot not meeting the requirements for the conditional use.