Manchester Police Investigators unraveled a suspicious hit and run case that involved an injured victim and a reportedly stolen truck.
Police responded early morning, Dec. 14 to a hit and run with injuries at the I-24 exit 114. The suspect vehicle, a white truck, had left the scene.
Later that morning, that vehicle was found parked at El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant with the owner, William Waters, was at the scene. The vehicle had been reported to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department as stolen.
MPD Investigator Ben Sneed said that as officers questioned the owner of the truck, his story just didn’t line up.
“Over the next week and a half, we started a thorough investigation. We started tracking the vehicle and the suspect back to a local bar,” Sneed said.
Through the investigation, police visited over 14 local businesses interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance video, footage that conflicted with when the subject said that the truck was stolen.
“We try to treat every case the same. Some cases hit dead ends, but sometimes the pieces just start aligning. If they align, we’re going to line it up, present it to a (Judicial) Commissioner and seek warrants,” he said.
Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin said that the investigation was a combined effort of the department with the assistance of the sheriff’s department.
He was pleased in this case that the victim was able to find justice.
“We don’t solve 100 percent of the cases, but we give 100 percent to each victim of a crime,” Tomberlin said. “Sometimes we run into dead ends, but in this case, the hard work of these guys paid off. And hopefully get some justice for this victim who was seriously injured in this traffic accident.
The subject, William Waters, 25, was charged on Dec. 22 with leaving the scene of an accident and making a false report. Bond is $2,500 and $5000 respectively.
Manchester Police said that additional charges are possible.