Suspect fighting with customers in store arrested

Manchester Police Department Officer Derek Bowles responded to a call from Circle K at 989 Interstate Dr. in reference to a subject “fighting with customers in the store,” according to the preliminary investigative report on Dec. 5.
When he arrived, Bowles observed several items of store merchandise scattered on the floor, with the suspect attempting to put some of the items back on the racks.
“The male was identified as Justin Gaither and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” Bowles said.
One of the witnesses stated that Gaither was “harassing customers and even groped a woman inside the store,” the report states.
Gaither wanted to purchase more alcohol, and when the clerk refused, Gaither “became irate and began shouting profanities toward her,” according to the report.
One of the witnesses then confronted Gaither, leading to physical altercation between them. That led to several items falling on the floor but no serious injuries were reported.
Gaither was transported to Coffee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Count on Dec. 22.