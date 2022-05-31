On May 23, Sherriff’s Deputy and K-9 Handler, Jerod Bradford, went to the North Coffee Elementary School to talk to the students about how to properly treat, and defend themselves against stray and strange dogs.
The lesson was provided to them as part of a program, in which the students raised funds for the Coffee County Sherriff’s Department by selling popsicles.
Sarah Bryan, a fifth grade teacher at NCE, offered insight as to what the program was all about, saying, “In the elementary school setting, we always like to do service learning. We get to pick what we want to do, and the fifth graders decided that they wanted to do a service learning project for their Summer Cadet Program. In each elementary school we have safety patrol people. Five total. In the summer, as a thank you, the Sherriff’s department will take them out for a camp. So we wanted to raise money to help facilitate that as a thank you from us, so we sold popsicles for an entire week and we were able to raise five hundred and thirteen dollars, at fifty cents apiece.”
The students sold over 250 popsicles in one week to achieve the funds for the camp provided by the Sherriff’s Department.
Bradford has been working with his partner, Dabbs the dog, and training him for five years. The stately dog had to graduate from a 12 week academy, much like human officers must accomplish. Bradford also talked about what the opportunity meant to him, to be able to educate the children on proper canine safety. “This is the highlight of my career. Being able to come in and explain the challenges that I have overcome and experiences I’ve had with dogs… being able to teach from experience is probably one of the most gratifying things you can do in anyone’s career.”
Bradford stated that he was in hopes that his lesson had sparked something in one of the children so that they may want to pursue a career like his. “There is nothing more gratifying than being able to teach the kids what we do and not to be afraid of us, but at the same time, for them to be able to go home and tell their mom and dad and friends. It’s more than education, it goes along with them.”
The deputy then stated that if it were not for Coffee County Sherriff, Chad Partin, that things like this would not be possible. “Chad Partin is a huge part of what we do. He’s not just a Sherriff that sits in the office. He gets out and gets involved. I love the guy to death, and he allows us to do these demos. Without him, it wouldn’t happen.”