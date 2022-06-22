A Manchester woman passed away at about 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Vanderbilt ICU after being found unconscious Tuesday night at Barton Springs.
Coffee County Sheriff Investigators said that the victim was at the lake swimming with some friends. The friends noticed the victim floating.
Investigators said that when she was pulled from the water, CPR was started. She was transported from the scene to Harton where she she was placed in ICU.
The victim's name is being withheld until the family is notified.