Manchester residents will soon have a new option for cellular service with the upcoming opening of a T-Mobile location in the Whispering Pines shopping center.
Lyssa Hansen, T-Mobile Sr. communications manager, said the store is scheduled to be open by the end of September.
“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our team of experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” T-Mobile Consumer Group President Jon Freier said in an email. “That's why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Manchester."
The Manchester location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.
