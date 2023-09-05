Manchester residents will soon have a new option for cellular service with the upcoming opening of a T-Mobile location in the Whispering Pines shopping center.

Lyssa Hansen, T-Mobile Sr. communications manager, said the store is scheduled to be open by the end of September.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

