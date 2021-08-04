Get an inside look at the behind-the-scenes joy and heartbreak of seventeen dancers auditioning for a new Broadway musical in the Teen Actors Guild production of “A Chorus Line (High School Edition),” coming to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, Aug. 6 through 15.
A landmark of American musical theater, with over 6,000 performances on Broadway, “A Chorus Line” won nine Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.
“This isn’t an easy show to put on,” says director/choreographer Danelle Afflerbaugh. “But our teen dancers and singers are always up to the challenge. Our audiences will fall in love with it.”
The cast features Travis Lawson, Brylee Haithcock, Madelyn Hansen, Dale Hoffman, Nik Dunavant, Vanessa Jarman, Kendyn Brock, Jackson Eaton, Zoe Stinson, Sloane Roeder, Alyssa Freeze, Sarah Turner, Maddison Helms, Faith Duke, Gianna Afflerbaugh, Leah Stewart, Eliza Griffey, Audrey Barton, Jaxen Waggoner, Addison Welch, Talia Dillard, Tavion King, Lorelei Petty, and Kara Beth Patton.
“A Chorus Line” is part of the Millennium Repertory Company’s 2021 season, sponsored by Capstar Bank. It contains adult situations and is not recommended for most pre-teens.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 6 - 15. Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors/military, $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org, or call 931.570.4489. The Manchester Arts Center is located at 128 E. Main St.