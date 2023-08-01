cross.JPG

Gregory Jones of Lexington, Kentucky is on a coast to coast mission spanning more than four years to share his faith, a journey that recently brought him through Manchester.

 John Coffelt, Editor

Lexington man passes through Manchester with divine calling

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

