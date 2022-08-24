Alex Taylor wants to create more than just another retail store at Manchester Games, he wants to create a fun place where people can come together as a community.
Located at 845 McArthur Street in Manchester, Manchester Games officially opened for business in early August.
“My vision for this business always has been more like a club with a retail store hidden inside it,” Taylor said from across one of the custom built gaming tables at Manchester Games. “That is why I spent so much time, effort and frankly, money on making the space cool.”
Taylor said he left Nashville about a year and a half ago after getting burned out in his previous IT profession, and decided to see if he could make his gaming hobby into a business.
“My previous career in IT had been something that started out as a hobby and I figured that worked well enough,” he said. “I have always been into this set of hobbies. In high school I was playing Dungeons and Dragons and got into magic later.”
In addition to the custom made gaming tables, Taylor also offers up a variety of products ranging from vintage video game consoles and accessories to classic board games.
He said one of the most popular things in the gaming world right now is a trading card game known as Magic: The Gathering.
“Table top roll playing is the next big category, the next cluster after that is probably miniature war gaming,” Taylor said.
With miniature war gaming, players purchase unpainted characters, paint or decorate them and then have simulated battles. Each character has its own specific set of qualities that determines how it performs in the game.
Taylor said the business model for Manchester games is that customers will purchase a day pass for $10, which allows them to utilize the store for the entire day to game. That price also includes unlimited soft drinks and snacks.
While a big box store offers up products, Taylor said he would actually prefer his customers spent $10 to become a part of the store’s community than $10 on a product at the store.
“The goal here, is, was and continues to be a place to hang out and play games and enjoy yourself more so than a place to buy products,” he said. “The buying products just goes with the territory.”
Taylor said the word he really wants people to take away with them is “Community.”
“The big box store is a retail store that happens to sometimes have some of the products you want,” he said. “We are trying to create a community here, and the retail aspect and the monetary aspect is just what keeps the lights on.”
Manchester games is currently open daily from 2-10 p.m.