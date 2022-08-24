Manchester Games

Alex Taylor of Manchester Games, 845 McArthur St, Manchester, is hoping to create a community of gamers at his retail store that opened in early August. 

 Nathan Havenner

Alex Taylor wants to create more than just another retail store at Manchester Games, he wants to create a fun place where people can come together as a community.

Located at 845 McArthur Street in Manchester, Manchester Games officially opened for business in early August.