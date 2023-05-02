Taylor named Manchester's Finest Coach

Coach taylor.jpg

After a 2022 Basketball State appearance and 300 Volleyball Career Wins, Coach Andrew Taylor– better known as Coach T– has been named Manchester’s Finest Coach.

Taylor is in charge of the Volleyball and Boys Basketball programs at Coffee County Central High School.

