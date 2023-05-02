Taylor named Manchester's Finest Coach

After a 2022 Basketball State appearance and 300 Volleyball Career Wins, Coach Andrew Taylor– better known as Coach T– has been named Manchester’s Finest Coach.
Taylor is in charge of the Volleyball and Boys Basketball programs at Coffee County Central High School.
CHS Lady Raider Volleyball finished their past season with a 17-13 record. Their season finished in the first round of the region tournament against Cleveland 25-8, 25-12 and 25-10.
Before their matchup against Cleveland, the Lady Raiders finished as the district runner up after defeating Warren County 3-2 in sets of 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16 and 15-10. Ultimately, the girls fell to Lincoln Co. 3-0 with 12-25, 16-25 and 23-25.
In their past season, Coach T and Lady Raider Volleyball collected a shining achievement: 300 Career Wins with Coach Andrew Taylor as Head Coach. His 300th win was over Stewart Creek Monday, September 19th. The win happened when the Lady Raiders Swept Stewarts Creek in sets of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23.
As for Red Raider Basketball, the boys finished 3rd in the District Tournament this past season. The boys season concluded up against Cleveland in Region Quarterfinals falling 79-44. The team held a 15-11 win overall.
In the 2021-22 season, Coach Andrew Taylor’s Raider Basketball Team played in the TSSAA State Quarter Final. The Raiders ultimately fell to Dobyns-Bennett High School 66-52.
Statistics and scores, though, are not what make Coach Taylor Manchester’s Finest Coach. Rather, Coach T goes above and beyond as a role model for his students and athletes.
Volleyball Senior Camry Moss shares, “His selflessness is definitely something that will impact me for the rest of my life. I don’t remember a time where he ever put himself above any of us girls.”
She continues, “His character is something you don’t see very often in coaches anymore, which is why I will forever be grateful that he was my coach for four years. ‘Manchester’s Finest Coach’ is only a tiny glimpse of the great man he is, not only to his athletes, but anyone who has had the chance to meet him.”
Basketball Sophomore Cayden Trail says, “Coach T has impacted me by helping me understand my role on the team. Over the course of summer and my sophomore season he has helped me grow closer to the game and he has helped me become a better shooter. My freshman year I wasn't a great shooter, but he told me to believe in myself and have confidence in my shot.”
Taylor recounts his coaching career, “I was hired in 1997 to be an assistant football and boys basketball coach after helping out with the Coffee County Middle School Basketball Team. My first year in football was an awesome experience as we made our first playoff appearance.”
He continues, “My second year I became the head basketball coach at 25 years old. I was too young and too inexperienced but it had always been a goal of mine to coach at the place where I played. [I] Coached the boys for 10 or 11 years before stepping away. It was a tremendous learning experience filled with ups and downs.”
After originally stepping down as the head coach for boys basketball, Taylor returned in 2021 after former Head Coach Micah Williams resigned. During Taylor’s break from being head coach, he continued as an assistant while building the volleyball program.
He reports, “In 2006 we started our volleyball program and I was the assistant to Dan Scroggins. Coach Scroggins had coached volleyball in his previous stops and asked me to help out. I had played Club Volleyball at MTSU for a couple of years and really enjoyed the sport, so I was happy to help.”
“After 2 seasons Coach Scroggins left and I am the head volleyball coach.”
Taylor shares, “There have been a lot of memorable times over the years coaching here at CHS. State tournament run in basketball, volleyball championships, first football playoffs, and coaching with Coach Jarrell in the state track meet. I have been a blessed individual with all of the time I have had at CHS. I have got to work with a lot of great young people.”
“I have had the opportunity to work with a lot of great coaches that have helped me out along the way. Coach Jarrell was a tremendous mentor and friend who taught me a lot.”
“The individuals that have worked with me over the years are a special group of people and they made our programs successful. One of the most rewarding things is to have former players come back and coach with us.”
Taylor continues, “I am long overdue in acknowledging the most important people who have allowed me to pursue my coaching career over the last 26 years and that is my family.”
“My wife, Michelle, who was an outstanding softball player and coach in her own right has always been my biggest supporter. I have spent countless days and nights away from home at practices, camps, and games leaving her to raise our 2 girls. Some of the best coaching advice I have ever received has come from Chelle.”
“Tori and Maddie have also been very supportive of my coaching, except for some days when they were playing for dad. They never complained when dad had to leave home to go work with other kids. Now they are coaching and I am very proud of the impact they are making at CCMS.”
“Behind every successful coach is an outstanding family, who are making tremendous sacrifices.”