The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has renovated the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry and launched the site this week. The website now provides more information, new resources and clearer navigation. The public safety resource was rebuilt to offer a modernized look and operation.
“The sex offender registry can be a powerful tool for adults to be proactive in keeping their children or children they love safe,” said Joyce Prusak, executive director of Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. “You can find out what sex offenders live in your area quite easily with the map feature. Awareness is important and one of the first steps in preventing child abuse from happening in the first place.”
The new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry features better navigation and improved email notifications. The resource focuses on a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and gives the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety, according to TBI.
While the TBI serves as the repository for sex offender data, local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles in accordance to state law. The overhaul of the public-facing registry follows updates, several years ago, to the software systems law enforcement agencies use to update offender data.
“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI assistant special agent in charge. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”
To fund the project, TBI secured grant funding totaling more than $180,000 from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice and contracted a private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program a majority of the new registry. TBI also worked with the State of Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions group to refresh the mapping portion of the site. The new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry can be accessed on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.
The National Sex Offender Public Registry is another helpful public safety resource. It provides access to sex offender data nationwide. The National Sex Offender Registry is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and state, territorial and tribal governments, working together for the safety of adults and children.