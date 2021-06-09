The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Manchester for work on baseball and softball fields.
The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).
“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to help make it happen. These grants meet that need.”
The project in Manchester will replace lighting and wooden poles on three softball fields in Dave King Park and three baseball fields in Fred Deadman Park. The lighting will be LED and includes installation.
“Our ball parks offer a great opportunity for children and adults to get active and make lasting memories,” Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, said. “I am very pleased funds have been awarded that will enhance Dave King Park and Fred Deadman Park. I appreciate the work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application and look forward to seeing the improvements.”
“I am excited Manchester Parks and Recreation has been awarded this grant to make improvements to the Dave King Park softball fields and Fred Deadman Park baseball fields,” Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, said. “These small renovations will go a long way in making a difference for our young athletes and families using these fields in our community. I congratulate Mayor (Marilyn) Howard, Director (Bonnie) Gamble and (Assistant Director) A.J. Fox for securing these funds and can’t wait to see how these improvements will benefit our community.”
The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.
The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.