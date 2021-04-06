Traffic in Manchester has been noticeably bad over the last several weeks in part due to three concurrent road projects in the vicinity of Interstate-24.
But officials at the Tennessee State Department of Transportation are optimistic that things will be better soon.
In Coffee County TDOT is doing maintenance on I-24 eastbound from mile marker 97 to 127. Expected daily lane reduction to one lane eastbound only goes from April 5 through Thursday 8 April 2021 for pothole patching operations. Traffic control will be in place, According to TDOT.
Region 2 spokesperson for TDOT Jennifer Flynn said that while crews expect to be rained out later this week, they anticipate finishing the project next week.
“The reason they are doing it now is because the asphalt plants are not paving at night because of temperature restrictions,” she said.
Flynn said that the rough winter has created a lot of potholes.
“We can’t just let those potholes go because they can be dangerous to drivers, cause damage to vehicles and cause crashes, she said.
Utility work on US-41 in both directions is being done through April 15. Mobile lane closures are predicted between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or earlier if traffic gets too bad.
US-41 will also see resurfacing from near I-24 to near Old Hillsboro Highway, weather permitting. Work will progress each day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The road will be reduced to one lane to accommodate the work being performed; safety personnel will be present.
The $1.7 project that covers almost five miles of resurfacing was awarded to Volunteer Paving LLC.
Flynn said that once a contact is awarded, the pre-construction conference is held and the contractor explains how the job will be performed. At that point, the contractor is free to go to work at any time.
“Once he does start work the clock is ticking. He has only a certain amount of days to c0mplete this project. If we stop him from working, he would have a legal recourse to come back on the department,” Flynn said.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and hopefully once our maintenance crews get done, it’ll be a little better,” she said.
Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.