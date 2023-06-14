TDOT warns of additional traffic for Bonnaroo

The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County EMA and festival promoters to keep traffic moving on I-24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.
“TDOT has once again coordinated with our agency partners to ensure safe and efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” says TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “The main objective is to keep thru traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of this advance planning, we believe we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”
TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and aid any motorists who require assistance. In addition, TDOT will be taking the following steps:
Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing.
HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.
Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.
TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend.
Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.
No construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 through 7 p.m. on Monday, June 19.
Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.
Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.
Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.
Temporary communication towers will be in place to improve emergency communications.
If drivers need the assistance of a state trooper while traveling anywhere in Tennessee, they can dial *THP (*847) from their cell phone. They will be automatically connected to the nearest THP dispatch office and the operator will send a state trooper to their location
The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Mancheste…
Situated in the picturesque Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continues to produce George Dickel Tennessee Whisky using the same techniques that company founder George A. Dickel brought to the valley during the late 1800s.
The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee’s moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved at the June 6 meeting a contract with Burris, Thompson and Associates for a salary study for $27,640 for professional services, plus allocated an additional $11,700 for optional services.
Renowned local restaurant Jiffy Burger has earned many accolades over its 58 years in business, yet possibly its most unique is that it is home to the only officially recognized Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival hamburger.