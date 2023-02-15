The Teen Actors Guild of the Millennium Repertory Company will present “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Feb. 10-19 at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
Director Kinda Baxter said the show will feature four of author Edgar Allan Poe’s most iconic works.
“There are going to be four mini plays making up one big play,” Baxter said. “It starts out with “The Raven,” then “The Fall of the House of Usher” then “The Pit and the Pendulum” and it ends with “The Tell Tale Heart.”
Baxter said this is her first time stepping into the director’s role for the Teen Actors Guild.
“I had a friend ask me if I would be willing to direct it because I teach 7th grade ELA (at Westwood Middle School),” she said. I teach about Edgar Allan Coe, it is part of our curriculum.”
Producer Landon Spangler said he is happy to help with the production and support the Teen Actors Guild.
“Kinda had the background in Poe and then we found this talented group of young people to come together and they are a quirky group that enjoys Poe as teenagers and they have had a good time breaking it apart,” Spanger said.
Manchester resident Carter Jernigan, 14, said he has enjoyed preparing for “Nightfall.”
“I really like this play, it is very interesting and I have always liked Edgar Allan Poe,” he said. “It is a very well written script.”
Jernigan said he was also in the recent production of Oliver! at the MAC, and working on two different plays at the same time has kept him busy for the last several months.
“The last month or two has been, auditions for this were in November and the last month or so has been a real blur being in both shows,” Jernigan said.
Jacey VanHooser, 18, said the cast has been hard at work, and everyone is looking forward to presenting “Nightfall” to an audience.
“It has definitely been something that has been very enjoyable,” VanHooser said. I appreciate all that our directors have done for us. Miss Kinda and Mr. Spangler have been a pleasure to work with and I have really enjoyed the experience with this cast.”
Baxter said audience members can expect to hear what Poe, who died in 1849, wrote.
“They can expect it to be exactly what he wrote, which can be difficult to understand,” she said. “I am impressed with these young people, that they are able to memorize and portray what we think Poe would want.”
