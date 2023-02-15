Nightfall photo 01.jpg

The Teen Actors Guild will perform “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” at the Manchester Arts Center Feb. 10-19.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Teen Actors Guild of the Millennium Repertory Company will present “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Feb. 10-19 at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.

Director Kinda Baxter said the show will feature four of author Edgar Allan Poe’s most iconic works.

