Teenagers may soon be able to pack iron

  • Updated
Persons over 18 may soon be able to pack iron if they wish in the Volunteer State as the General Assembly is considering reducing the age at which Tennesseans are allowed to carry a firearm.

The bill was introduced on the House side by Republican Chris Todd of Madison County and there is now a companion bill making its way through the state senate.

As introduced, the bill looks to lower the age requirement to obtain an enhanced or concealed handgun carry permit or lawfully carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18 years of age. The law was recently changed to allow carrying of a firearm with or without permit for persons 21 and older unless they were in the military service. The new law, if passed, would allow all those 18 and older to carry a firearm if they so choose.

