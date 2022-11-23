Consumers can expect high prices for Thanksgiving meals this year.

A group of friends celebrating Thanksgiving together with a Friensdsgiving.

 Getty Images

It is anticipated that Thanksgiving travel will continue to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, with AAA predicting 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, or roughly 98% of pre-pandemic numbers.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Tags

More Stories

Save-A-Lot partners with Storehouse

Save-A-Lot partners with Storehouse

Staria Davison, president and founder of The Storehouse Food Pantry, left, is pictured with Emily Campbell and Laurie Campbell at Save A Lot in Manchester with items donated to the food bank through the stores annual “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program. The pre-assembled bags of food can b…

Chick-fil-A coming soon to Manchester

Chick-fil-A coming soon to Manchester

Representatives from the developers of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant brought to the Manchester Planning Commission Monday at the Nov. 21 meeting a site plan for approval  for a proposed location. 

Rockets fall to Thurman

Rockets fall to Thurman

On Nov. 9, the Westwood Rockets Basketball Team fell to Thurman Francis 49-38. The boys recovered the next day winning over Cascade 49-44 in conference play. 

Recommended for you