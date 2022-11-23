It is anticipated that Thanksgiving travel will continue to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, with AAA predicting 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, or roughly 98% of pre-pandemic numbers.
“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”
It is anticipated 2022 will see the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since AAA began tracking travel statistics for the November holiday in 2000.
The majority of those travelers will be taking to the roads, with nearly 49 million people expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving this year. AAA reports that while 0.4% more people will be traveling by road this Thanksgiving, it is still 2.5% below 2019 statistics.
It is anticipated air travel will see an 8% bump over 2021, with an estimated 4.5 million people flying to their Thanksgiving destination. That is an increase of 330,000 people, and 99% of the 2019 statistic for air travel.
“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Twidale said. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”
It is also estimated that 1.4 million people will be traveling to their Thanksgiving destination by bus, train or cruise ship, which is an increase of 23% from 2021.
“With travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” Twidale said.
In addition to travelers, it is estimated the cost of Thanksgiving will continue to increase.
According to a statement by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 in 2022 is $64.05, an increase of $10.74 since Thanksgiving 2021 and $17.15 since Thanksgiving 2020.
“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said. “General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12% increase over the past year.”
According to AFBF statistics, the average cost of a turkey has increased 21% since Thanksgiving 2021, while a 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie filling is up 18% and a one-pound bag of frozen peas have increased by 23% over last year.
“We should not take our food supply for granted,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “Supporting sustainable productive agriculture in the U.S. and globally is imperative. As many of us gather with family and friends for a special meal, it’s a time for giving thanks and doing our part to help those who can’t afford a big holiday feast,” he added. “State and local Farm Bureaus across the country have strong partnerships with local food banks and I’m proud of their collective efforts to help ensure no one goes hungry.”
It is anticipated that Thanksgiving travel will continue to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, with AAA predicting 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, or roughly 98% of pre-pandemic numbers.
Staria Davison, president and founder of The Storehouse Food Pantry, left, is pictured with Emily Campbell and Laurie Campbell at Save A Lot in Manchester with items donated to the food bank through the stores annual “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program. The pre-assembled bags of food can b…